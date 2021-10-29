"So proud of my good friend" - Randy Orton praises WWE Superstar on Twitter

Randy Orton praised fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth on Twitter following the release of his latest single “Legacy.”

Outside of WWE, R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) has released two rap albums – Invinceable (2003) and Killingit (2016) – as well as several singles. His new single was released on October 22 and, at the time of writing, has amassed over 40,000 views on YouTube.

Writing on Twitter, Orton noted that “Legacy” is almost as popular as Tech N9ne’s single “Face Off,” which features WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Legacy” is the first single on R-Truth’s upcoming album, produced by J-Trx, which is due to be released in December. Three of R-Truth’s wrestling titles, including the WWE United States Championship and 24/7 Championship, are in the song's video.

The 49-year-old’s previous non-album releases include “That’z Endurance” (2018), “Run It” (2019), and “Set It Off” (2020).

Randy Orton is a long-time supporter of R-Truth’s music

In April 2020, Randy Orton wrote “Good s*** Ronnie!” on Instagram after sharing a video of another R-Truth rap song, “Hit Em Up.”

Following the release of “Legacy,” R-Truth told Soundsphere about the way in which the song reflects his growth as an artist and a performer.

“I’ve changed and developed as a person in so many ways, that the maturity part of my development tells me I’ll never stop learning, changing and developing," said R-Truth."I've learned that life doesn’t come with a handbook, but it come with tools and resources."

"Once you learn yourself, you’ll learn how to use those tools and resources," R-Truth continued. "I’ve learned that I know who Ron Killings is."

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings #legacy is available on ALL digital platforms!! Video is on YouTube RonKillingsTV ….next single on the way! #legacy is available on ALL digital platforms!! Video is on YouTube RonKillingsTV ….next single on the way! https://t.co/eXEPZhkk0l

R-Truth is not the only WWE Superstar who Randy Orton has praised recently. In August, the 14-time World Champion said his tag team partner Riddle is "endearing" and they have become friends in real life.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about Orton's message to R-Truth? Sound off below.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy R-Truth's music? Yes No 7 votes so far