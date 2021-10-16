Randy Orton's possible plans after retirement

Randy Orton has been a WWE mainstay for over two decades at this point. He has done it all in the WWE ring and is a sure-shot future Hall of Famer. Many believe that Randy Orton is a WWE lifer.

Many ans are aware that WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton is Randy's father. He recently spoke with Shane Douglas on Appalachian Expose and discussed Randy Orton's possible plans.

"He's been pretty darn sharp with everything. He's probably pretty well, just depending on what he wants to do. I think he'll do whatever... I'm sure he would want to stay around the business and maybe help the younger guys like he was helped out, stuff like that. I don't know that he has to do anything, but I think he loves the business enough that he probably wants to stay involved in some sort," said Bob about Randy Orton.

"Cowboy" Bob Orton was quite the despised heel back in the day. He was part of the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania and led to the victory of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

Randy Orton will go down as one of the biggest heels in WWE history

WWE quickly pushed Randy Orton following his main roster debut in 2002. He remained a mid-card act for about two years before becoming the youngest World Champion in WWE history at SummerSlam 2004.

Over the next several years, Randy Orton engaged in heated feuds with John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, and many other big names. He has won 14 World titles to date.

Orton wasn't the easiest guy to work with back when he was young. Over time, "The Viper" has grown as a person and is now revered by his peers backstage.

Orton has two decades' worth of experience to share with WWE's young talents. He could be a significant asset for WWE if he ends up taking on a backstage role after his retirement.

