WWE RAW: October 18 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Charlotte flair defends her championship

You'll never forget a DQ finish at the end of an episode of WWE RAW. But did hopes of a title change last night increase viewership?

According to Showbuzz Daily, the latest edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.593 million viewers, slightly up from last week's 1.582. It's evident that the one-two punch of both NFL football and the MLB playoffs was too much for WWE to overcome last night.

Just like last week's show, the latest episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership fluctuate every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.577 million, rose to 1.624 in hour two, and returned to 1.577 by the end of the evening.

The biggest positive WWE can take out of these figures is that they seemingly lost none of the viewers that tuned in at 8 PM as the 1.577 million stayed throughout the entire length of the show.

📊 patreon.com/posts/57605007/ WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,593,000 viewers on average. P18-49 was the lowest on record for Raw, since at least 2014, likely ever. The demo rating was 0.39, or about 510,000 viewers. Total viewership was 6th-lowest on record. WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,593,000 viewers on average. P18-49 was the lowest on record for Raw, since at least 2014, likely ever. The demo rating was 0.39, or about 510,000 viewers. Total viewership was 6th-lowest on record.

WWE RAW took the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots on cable for Monday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a decrease from last week from 0.42 to 0.39. With viewership slightly up but the demo being down this week, WWE will need to continue to endure until the MLB Playoffs and the NFL regular season are done.

Unlike the viewership, the 18-49 demo went up and remained steady in the final two hours of WWE RAW Monday night, starting with 0.38 in hour one, rising up to 0.40 in the second 60 minutes and remaining steady with 0.40 in the final hour.

The last two weeks of RAW have seen hour one be the worst in terms of viewership and demo, which is different than what we're used to seeing. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues throughout the rest of the year.

Last week, WWE took the seventh, eighth, and eleventh spots on cable for Monday, which wasn't as good as the week before. This time around, WWE RAW took the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots on cable as ESPN's coverage of NFL football and the MLB Playoffs on FS1 dominated a majority of the top 10 on cable for the day.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Every P18-49 data point I have for Raw, visualized, for transparency.P18-49 viewership in general obviously declined over this timeline as well. #AllTVisDown Every P18-49 data point I have for Raw, visualized, for transparency.P18-49 viewership in general obviously declined over this timeline as well. #AllTVisDown https://t.co/MK6o8wQWe8

WWE RAW opened up this week with a promo between Bianca Belair and the red brand's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The back and forth was done to promote the main event at the end of the evening.

Other matches on the show featured semi-finals matches from the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments and RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

