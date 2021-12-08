Popular WWE RAW Champion revealed as MSK's Shaman

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle was revealed as 'The Shaman' for MSK's Wes Lee and Nash Carter on this week's edition of NXT.

MSK has been trying to find their Shaman since they dropped the NXT Tag Team Titles to Imperium at Halloween Havoc in October. After several weeks of them seeking out the mystery man, the former tag team champions finally learned the truth.

The man behind the smoke was none other than Riddle, who put on his shaman hat as the group headed over with some candles. The former NXT Superstar stated that he has been waiting for the MSK to knock on his door since forever.

MSK asked Riddle what happens when one hits the peak so early and if this was over. The RAW Superstar assured the duo that this was not the end for them, and their reemergence would be sweeter.

Riddle also assured MSK to be always faithful to themselves without any change. The men later circled a bag that the duo was carrying, though we never got to see what was in the bag.

Riddle and Randy Orton will defend their titles at WWE Day 1

On the main roster, Randy Orton and Riddle are scheduled to defend their titles in the coming weeks against the winners of the first-ever RK-Bro-Nament.

This week's RAW saw the tournament begin with The Street Profits defeating AJ Styles and Omos. Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated Alpha Academy in the other match to progress to the finals.

Next week's RAW will feature The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios, with the winners likely to face RK-Bro at the upcoming pay-per-view Day 1.

In NXT, MSK has been out of the title picture since losing to Imperium at Halloween Havoc. The duo has been on their journey to find the Shaman ever since. Now that they've finally met, one can expect MSK to challenge for the titles again.

What are your thoughts on Riddle as the Shaman? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box!

