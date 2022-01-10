"You're a reality show f***ing reject" - 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion blasts The Miz after recent comments

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree believes The Miz was wrong to call for Devon Nicholson (a.k.a. Hannibal) to be banned from wrestling.

The two-time WWE Champion made the suggestion after Hannibal stabbed a referee multiple times with an iron spike following a recent match. Asked by TMZ if the wrestling veteran should be banned, The Miz replied, “Yes, of course.”

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, Dupree took a dig at the one-time WrestleMania main eventer’s history of appearing on reality television shows. He also claimed his former co-worker’s lack of wrestling background makes his opinion worthless:

“Dude, you’re a reality show f***ing reject. You’re not a pro wrestler. You have no right calling out a guy who dedicated his life to this s***." Dupree continued, "You should have said, ‘I have no opinion. I have no opinion because I’m not a real pro wrestler.’ That’s what you should have said. ‘I’m in the sports entertainment business, not the professional wrestling business.’”

Hannibal received a lot of backlash on social media following his attack on the referee. He did not elaborate on the incident while speaking to Dupree, except to say that “so few stories based on actual fact” have been told.

The Miz’s reality show history

The Miz made his name as a contestant on several reality shows in the early 2000s, including MTV’s The Real World. He went on to earn a contract with WWE in 2005 after appearing on the fourth season of the company’s own reality series, Tough Enough.

Since 2018, the RAW Superstar has starred alongside his wife Maryse on USA Network reality show Miz & Mrs. The couple are currently filming content for the show’s third season, which is expected to air later in 2022.

The 41-year-old appeared on another reality show, Dancing with the Stars, in 2021. He finished in ninth place out of 16 contestants.

