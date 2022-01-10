"They purposely do that s***" - Ex-WWE star on John Laurinaitis firing married couple shortly after their wedding

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently recalled how John Laurinaitis fired Charlie Haas and Jackie Gayda after they got married.

Haas and Gayda were informed of their releases on July 8, 2005. Laurinaitis, WWE's Head of Talent Relations, delivered the news to the married couple shortly after their honeymoon.

Dupree discussed his former co-workers’ releases during an interview on The Hannibal TV. The two-time tag team champion claimed the timing of Haas and Gayda’s departures was not coincidental:

“They got married, they went on their honeymoon… I guess they went to Antigua or one of those Caribbean countries. The day they got back, Johnny Ace calls them up, fires them both. Ain’t that some s***? They fired Billy Gunn on his birthday. I don’t know why they do that, but it’s not a coincidence. They purposely do that s***,” said Rene Dupree.

Haas and Gayda divorced in 2020 after 15 years of marriage. They have four children together.

Rene Dupree comments on Charlie Haas' WWE career

Charlie Haas initially made his name alongside Shelton Benjamin as part of Team Angle in 2002. Following his exit in 2005, the three-time tag team champion returned in 2006 before receiving his release again in 2010.

Rene Dupree speculated that Haas, who is now 49 years old, likely prioritized his family over his wrestling career:

“Everybody likes Charlie. I think he wanted to go into the married life, right? Christ, he was married 14-15 years. I know [that’s a long time], especially for a wrestling couple.”

Haas’ final match for Vince McMahon's company came in January 2010 when he and Mike Knox fought JTG and Shad Gaspard in a no-contest on SmackDown. Kurt Angle’s former on-screen ally still wrestles for promotions outside of WWE.

