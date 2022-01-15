"Stuck battling against the creative team" - Renee Paquette uncertain about WWE RAW Superstar's booking

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette recently spoke about Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley's split on RAW. She expressed excitement to see what's in store for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, while also showing concern over how The Nightmare has been booked recently.

Nikki turned heel on Ripley this week on RAW, much to everybody's surprise, including Paquette. Speaking with Busted Open Radio, she stated how the turn needed to happen.

“I feel like this is what needed to happen, I don’t know that it's what everybody saw coming. I think people thought maybe it was going to be Rhea Ripley to be the one to split the group up," said Renee Paquette.

The former host of Talking Smack mentioned how creative Nikki A.S.H. is, saying it was cool to see her take the superhero character and run with it.

Paquette is hopeful for the 2021 Women's Money in the Bank winner's future and believes she can knock it out of the park. However, she knows how tricky it can be for a WWE Superstar to be on the same page as the creative team, citing Rhea Ripley as an example:

“I want to see what they’re going to do with this. Like we were just saying with Rhea (Ripley) as well. Sometimes you get stuck battling against the creative team and what other people’s vision is for you, maybe. I know what that uphill battle can look like."

Renee Paquette is surprised at Rhea Ripley being lost in the shuffle on WWE RAW

Renee Paquette also expressed her surprise over Rhea Ripley being lost in the shuffle in WWE, stating how incredible the former RAW Women's Champion is:

“Can you believe that’s the thing though, can you believe (being lost in the shuffle) is a thing for Rhea Ripley," questioned Renee. "I can’t believe it. She’s incredible and she’s just like this perfect package that is ready to go. She’s young but she’s so adaptive. I think she’s incredible. I can’t believe that she’s somebody that could have for a second fallen between the cracks,” she added. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

It remains to be seen where Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley go from here. Will either of them return to the RAW Women's Championship picture in time for WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

