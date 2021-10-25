Reports - Reason why Hit Row member Ashante Adonis didn’t make his in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown

Hit Row made their main roster debut on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, after the exchange from NXT 2.0 as part of the WWE Draft of 2021. However, Ashante Adonis did not compete inside the squared circle, as he is currently not medically cleared to wrestle.

Dave Meltzer spoke to Wrestling Observer Radio and stated that Adonis isn’t in a position to wrestle at this point. According to Meltzer, Ashante has a medical condition and he doesn't know how long he will be sidelined.

"Ashante has a medical condition. I don’t know how much longer until he’s going to be able to wrestle, but he was there," Meltzer said.

This past week on SmackDown, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Top Dolla put their best efforts in order to defeat two local wrestlers on the show itself, which was not the plan initially.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the duo were supposed to face the team of former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, and his ally Shanky.

In another previous report, it was further suggested that WWE wanted to push Top Dolla as a singles star while they wanted to use Scott and Adonis as a tag team. However, it remains to be seen when Ashante Adonis himself will make his return to in-ring competition.

Hit Row was recently called up to the main roster after a solid run in NXT

Following their incredible performances on NXT over the past few months, Hit Row was called up to the main roster and was promoted to the blue brand of SmackDown.

Hit Row was initiated while Leon Ruff was feuding with Isaiah Scott. Scott was joined by Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis, and shortly afterward, the trio were joined by B-Fab, as Hit Row was officially formed on NXT TV.

