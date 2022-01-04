Rey Mysterio and four other WWE stars confirmed for Royal Rumble match on RAW

Five WWE stars have been confirmed for this year's Royal Rumble match, one of whom is Rey Mysterio.

This year's Royal Rumble will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29. The men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will be the mainstays of the pay-per-view, while there will also be a few title bouts on the show, including a WWE Championship match.

On the RAW after the Day 1 pay-per-view, a few stars declared their entry in the men's Royal Rumble match. Rey Mysterio and son Dominik Mysterio will be in the match, as will the tag team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits. Austin Theory was the last participant to be announced for the men's Royal Rumble match on this week's episode of RAW, which was revealed by Vince McMahon himself.

Theory, Dawkins, Ford, and Dominik Mysterio have never been a part of the Royal Rumble match and this year's event will be the first time they will take part in the iconic match. Actor Johnny Knoxville will also be a part of the men's Royal Rumble, after he announced his participation in the match a few days ago.

Other matches confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WWE also announced three other important matches for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on RAW. The "It Couple", The Miz and Maryse, will face Edge and Beth Phoenix at the pay-per-view after a challenge was issued by The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon. The Miz agreed to the challenge which infuriated Maryse, who didn't seem particularly interested in getting back in the ring.

Becky Lynch will face either Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, or Doudrop at the show. The three contenders will have a triple threat match on next week's show to determine the number contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

The big match for this year's Rumble, which could possibly main event the show, will be a dream match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Lashley defeated Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW to earn a shot at The Beast Incarnate's title.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Anirudh B