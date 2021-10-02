"I was a little bit standoffish" - Rhea Ripley gives honest opinion on recent WWE storyline

Rhea Ripley recently said she was initially "a little bit standoffish" when WWE paired her up with Nikki A.S.H. However, the two are gradually getting along as tag team partners.

Not too long ago, Nikki and Ripley were on-screen rivals. But ever since they moved out of the RAW Women's Championship picture, both superstars have become unlikely allies and even tag team champions.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Rhea Ripley highlighted how Nikki A.S.H.'s positive energy is why she is glad to have the latter by her side. Although the former NXT Women's Champion misses singles action, she is currently enjoying her tag team stint.

Here's what she had to say when asked about her initial reaction to the Nikki A.S.H. pairing:

"At first I was a little bit standoffish." Ripley continued, "But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-hearted and positive. Sometimes you just need someone like that behind you, especially when you’re someone like me who just goes out there and brutalizes people. Sometimes I need to calm down a little bit, so I’m glad to have Nikki by my side. To be honest, I’m having the time of my life right now in this tag team. It’s a lot of fun. I do miss singles competition and do love it, but there are always times for a change."

The women's tag team champions will remain on Monday Night RAW moving forward, as revealed during the first night of the WWE Draft.

Rhea Ripley looked up to Nikki A.S.H. in WWE

The unlikely duo defeated Natalya and Tamina to become tag team champions on the September 20th episode of RAW.

During the same interview, Rhea Ripley called their accomplishment "truly incredible" and briefly mentioned her NXT connection with Nikki A.S.H.

"Right now, I think the fact we won the women’s tag team championship is truly incredible," said Ripley. "And to do it with someone like Nikki (who) was in NXT when I first started. I really looked up to her. To hold these titles with her is truly extraordinary."

