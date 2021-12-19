Rhea Ripley's stolen championship belt seemingly spotted

On the 22nd of November, Rhea Ripley along with Nikki A.S.H lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to Queen Zelina and Carmella, but The Nightmare had lost her actual, physical belt a few weeks before that.

Back in October, Rhea Ripley took to social media to claim that she had lost her bag, which contained all her belongings, and most importantly her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE *LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! *LOST GEAR BAG*My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!

Throughout the past few months or so, Rhea Ripley has struggled to find her bag, which contained her gear and title. However, Twitter user Dan Beltzer recently took to social media to reveal that Ripley's title belt might've resurfaced once again.

However, in the tweet, it was also mentioned that the person who is looking to sell Rhea Ripley's lost women's tag title is being reluctant and isn’t responding to any messages.

As things stand, it is not certain if the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will get her original title belt back or not. But there is still a ray of hope that she might.

In the aftermath of losing her bag of gear, Ripley had to borrow gear from her friend and colleague, Damian Priest, during her appearance at a live event in El Paso, Texas.

Check out the tweet from Dan Beltzer below:

Dan Beltzer @BeltFanDan Looks like Rhea's lost bag with belt was found and the idiot tried selling it on my group. He deleted it shortly after and will not return messages. Looks like Rhea's lost bag with belt was found and the idiot tried selling it on my group. He deleted it shortly after and will not return messages. https://t.co/VmWhJISBuP

Rhea Ripley lost her Women's Tag Team Championship

Ripley has found a massive amount of success on the WWE main roster so far. She is a former RAW Women's Champion but in recent months, has been paired up with Nikki A.S.H.

The team of Ripley and Nikki A.S.H won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship by beating Natalya and Tamina. However, their title reign couldn't live up to the WWE Universe's expectations.

On the 22nd of November during an episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H were finally defeated by Carmella and Queen Zelina and dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to the newly crowned duo.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the adventures of Rhea Ripley's lost WWE tag team title belt? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman