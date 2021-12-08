"He can do anything" - Ric Flair praises former Heavyweight Champion who changed the business

In the latest episode of Ric Flair's Wooooo Nation podcast, Ric Flair heaped praise on former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio. He stated that the latter is capable of doing anything.

Rey Mysterio is one of the most athletic and innovative superstars to have ever stepped into the ring. Despite his size, Mysterio has gotten the better of many legendary superstars. The high-flying Luchador is best remembered for his WrestleMania 22 victory over Kurt Angle and Randy Orton for his maiden World Heavyweight Championship.

Ric Flair believes Rey Mysterio is a superstar who has had an incredible impact on the WWE. The Nature Boy revealed that Rey Mysterio overcame his height disadvantage with great attitude, skill, charisma and a business-minded nature. Ric Flair also pointed out that Mysterio achieved all of this success despite having 7 surgeries on his knees.

Jushin Liger. If they are going to give credit to Jushin Liger for what he did 30 years ago then Rey changed the business within the last 20 years.

Skill. Skill, charisma, great gimmick, wonderful guy, great attitude, and a businessman. And he can do anything.

Ric Flair believes Rey Mysterio is one of biggest marketing assets WWE has ever had

Ric Flair went on to say that the master of 619 has played a significant role in helping WWE market their product.

Flair said that Rey Mysterio's mask is a good selling point to viewers and his potential unmasking has drawn a lot of attention over the years. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio will not retire from pro-wrestling anytime soon. Ric Flair believes that the the Ultimate Underdog, who won the 2006 Royal Rumble, will go on in the WWE until he feels uncomfortable.

