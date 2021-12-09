Ric Flair compares Braun Strowman to iconic WCW/WWE star

WWE legend Ric Flair believes Braun Strowman is similar to the late, great Vader, who had a long and memorable pro wrestling career.

Vader wrestled in various promotions across the world and wrestled in both WWE and WCW during the 90s. He was a supremely athletic pro wrestler for a person his size and also known for delivering hard punches and shots in the ring.

Talk show host and former pro wrestling commentator Mark Madden, on the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, discussed about the late Vader with Ric Flair. Madden compared Vader to ex-WWE star Braun Strowman, and The Nature Boy agreed with his assessment.

"He did, he did (had a little bit of Vader in him). Absolutely. Braun is a really nice guy. He doesn't have a mean streak in him," said the 16-time World Champion.

Ric Flair believes that Vader, who was known for his physical, hard-hitting wrestling style, was "half bully, half tough" and argued that wrestlers had to be tough back in the 70s.

"Vader was half bully, half tough. He roughed up the guys he could get away with. At the same time, in this business, if you didn't fight back, you were going to get eaten alive anyway - the 70s, especially," said Ric Flair.

Flair discussed Vader's absence from the WWE Hall of Fame and believes the ex-WCW World Heavyweight Champion deserves to be in it.

WWE legend recalls incredibly physical match with Vader

WWE Hall of Famer Kane recently spoke about a match he had with Vader in WWE, where the latter wouldn't "sell" any of the punches and shots that he delivered at him.

“We beat the hell out of each other. I'm getting ready to work with the Undertaker. So I get punched in the face and I couldn't sell it. And Leon, Leon was a big tough guy man, great athlete. I hit him as hard as I could and he wouldn’t bat an eye," said Kane.

Vader's run in WWE lasted just two years, beginning in 1996 at the Royal Rumble and ending two years later.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Alan John