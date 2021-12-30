"We just didn’t have any chemistry" - Ric Flair details the real-life issues he had with WWE Hall of Famer

In an episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, Ric Flair discussed his matches with The Ultimate Warrior.

The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer stated he wrestled The Ultimate Warrior mostly at live events. But Flair wasn’t quite satisfied with the final product of the matches.

Ric Flair went on to reveal that he didn’t have good chemistry with The Ultimate Warrior. Despite sharing the ring with Warrior on two or three occasions, Flair didn't feel like it worked out well.

The Nature Boy even recalled a championship match between the two and what Pat Patterson had told him after the bout. As per Flair, Patterson claimed it was the worst championship match he had ever seen.

Flair simply responded to Patterson by stating that didn't have to tell The Nature Boy, as he was the one who was in the match.

“We wrestled twice, maybe three times, we just didn’t have any chemistry. We were in Winnipeg, Canada, I wrestled the Warrior and we came back. Pat Patterson said, ‘I have to tell you, that was the worst championship match I’ve ever seen.’ I said, ‘Pat, you don’t have to tell me. I was in it,’” said Flair. (H/T-Wrestling Inc.)

Ric Flair detailed his experience with The Ultimate Warrior

During the same conversation, Ric Flair mentioned a few other things he didn’t like about The Ultimate Warrior.

The 16-time World Champion said Warrior had sent him a three-page letter to memorize for their showdown. However, Flair wasn't a big fan of that type of preparation, and didn't prefer to do business in that manner.

The Nature Boy added that he had to face a similar scenario with Randy Savage and Diamond Dallas Page. But on those occasions, Flair did agree to memorize the pages, as it was pushed on him.

“He sent me over a three-page letter to memorize. I don’t do that. I had to with Randy [Savage] because it was basically pushed on me but Randy and DDP and a few other guys liked to write it all down, which is fine. But you have to hope that the crowd is going to feel about the match the way that you’ve written it down,” said Flair. (H/T-Wrestling Inc.)

Ric Flair's latest WWE run came to an end a few months ago. The Nature Boy asked for his release from the company and was eventually granted the same.

Since then, Flair has appeared for promotions including Lucha Libre AAA and NWA.

