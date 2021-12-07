"Doesn’t need the money obviously" - Ric Flair on if WWE legend will return for one more match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has explained on this week’s “Wooooo! Nation Uncensored’ podcast why The Undertaker's time as a wrestler is certainly over.

Ric Flair stated that The Undertaker's time as an active wrestler has come to an end. Flair backed up his lines by saying that The Phenom does not need money and he is not the one to make impulsive decisions.

The former Evolution member also pointed out that The Undertaker is spending time with his wife Michelle and their kids, which keeps him busy.

“He doesn’t need the money obviously. He’s been so successful. I think he is so wrapped up with Michelle and the kids and his family... It goes to show you the star power that these guys bring. When they’re sending Steve Austin to Dallas and The Undertaker to Dallas to promote WrestleMania, trust me, everybody else on the roster is having a hard time keeping up with them....you just can’t replace those two legendary characters in terms of doing P.R. for you.”

The Undertaker is considered one of the most special talents to have ever stepped into the WWE ring. The Phenom's Wrestlemania streak of 21 unbeaten matches - until Brock Lesnar finally recorded the Undertaker's first loss on the grandest stage - is something the WWE Universe will always cherish.

Ric Flair wanted to manage Cesaro

Ric Flair has revealed that he would have loved to have managed Cesaro, who was a heel on the blue brand during their time together in the promotion.

Cesaro once spoke to Flair about how the authorities in WWE did not want to use him on television as they were not fond of his personality.

“I’m real partial to Cesaro," said Flair. "He said to me one time five years ago or four years ago, ‘They don’t think I have enough personality to be on the show.’ I said, '...If you can work like you do, they’re never gonna let you go.’ He’s the kind of guy, I’d like to manage him and have him as a heel because he can do some really incredible stuff, and he’s a big strong guy."

Ric Flair, however, believes that not being able to work with Cesaro during their time together was a missed opportunity.

