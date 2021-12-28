"The Best Performer In The Business Today!" - WWE Hall Of Famer on Randy Orton after match on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Randy Orton is still the best performer in pro wrestling today. The Nature Boy heaped praise on Orton after his impressive performance against Otis on RAW this week.

Randy Orton is considered as one of the greatest wrestlers ever to step inside the squared circle and will be a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done. His current association with Riddle has made him a fan-favorite, and RK-Bro has been one of the best acts in WWE at the moment.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Randy Orton square up against Otis of Alpha Academy. The Legend Killer finally landed an RKO on the powerhouse to pick up the victory after failing three times last week.

16-time World Champion Ric Flair wasted no time and showed his appreciation for the RAW Superstar as he took to Twitter to post a message for his former stablemate.

"@RandyOrton, No Matter What Scenario You Are In, 20 Years Later, You Remain The Best Performer In The Business Today!"- Ric Flair wrote.

Randy Orton and Riddle will face The Street Profits on WWE Day 1

Randy Orton and Riddle's next challengers were determined on this week's RAW as the finals of the first-ever RK-Bronament took place on the show between The Mysterios and The Street Profits.

After an entertaining, high-flying contest between the two teams, The Profits managed to come out on top after Ford nailed a big Blockbuster to knock Dominik off Dawkins' shoulders.

The RAW Tag Team Championship match was made official on RAW and will occur at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

This will be an interesting challenge for Orton and Riddle as Ford and Dawkins have been one of the best tag teams in WWE over the past few years. It is also worth noting that both teams are babyfaces, and the crowd would be divided at the pay-per-view.

