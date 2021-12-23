"Two great, great performers" - Ric Flair praises two WWE stars after recent SmackDown match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has applauded the tag team match which opened last week's edition of SmackDown and praised Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Banks teamed up with Toni Storm to face Charlotte and Shotzi on the blue brand, where The Boss and Storm got the win after the latter pinned The Queen.

Ric Flair, on the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, spoke about the match, saying that Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks put on a clinic.

"I have to go there again, I have to throw her (Charlotte) and Sasha in this again - two great, great performers, and in that tag match they had, which was the opener, they tore the joint down. And with Sasha and Ashley (Charlotte) putting on a clinic, for men and women, they put on a clinic. When they were trading forearms and chops, that's when the people go, 'My god!' The girls all worked their a*s off. They stole the show. By the way, the boys didn't follow until Roman (Reigns) came out," said Flair.

The Hall of Famer doffed his hat off to the four female superstars in the bout. He added that none of the others on the card delivered, apart from the final segment featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Toni Storm will face Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's title this week

Charlotte Flair, who has held the SmackDown Women's title since October, will defend it this week against Toni Storm.

Storm was called up to the blue brand earlier this year and Friday's title match will be her first shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She pinned Flair in the tag team match last week, which may give her a small chance of defeating The Queen and win her first title on the main roster.

