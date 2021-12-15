Ric Flair explains why he advised Kurt Angle to join WWE instead of WCW

Former 16-time world champion Ric Flair, on the latest episode of the Wooooo Nation podcast, has shed light on why he told Kurt Angle to choose WWE over WCW.

Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold medalist, had a choice to make between two big wrestling promotions back in the 90's when Ric Flair was working for WCW.

Angle asked Flair for advice to help him make up his mind and Ric immediately told Angle to go to WWE. Flair also called up Vince McMahon right away to introduce Kurt Angle, who was just starting his career.

Flair went on to explain why he advised Kurt Angle to stay away from WCW and it was the politics of the promotion. The Nature Boy felt that it would have been tough for a young wrestler with Angle's credentials to handle such situations. Thus, he advised Angle to choose Vince's brand.

"He would have died, they would have eaten that kid alive. I do not mean physically alive but the politics that would have been stacked and on top of him. A gold medal winner who is tough, would be everything WCW would be barking at." - Ric Flair

Ric Flair believes Edge is now in better shape than when he retired

Ric Flair opined that Edge, who retired from the WWE in 2014 due to several neck injuries, is now in better shape than when he parted ways with the promotion.

Flair stated that he loves the stuff Edge is currently doing and he is fit enough to work a full schedule for the WWE.

"I think Edge is better right now than when he retired. I think Edge can work a full schedule. I know his current contract does not call for that but the kid got himself in great shape, he looks good, his interviews are better now than anytime in his career. I just love the stuff that Edge is doing and can't get enough of it." - Ric Flair

