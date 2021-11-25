Former star says he has no problems with Vince McMahon but vows not to return to WWE

Despite having no problems with Vince McMahon, Ric Flair has confirmed that he will never return to WWE, thanks to Nick Khan.

The latest episode of Wooooo Nation Uncensored was released today, and Ric Flair has plenty to say about WWE, Vince McMahon, Nick and Tony Khan.

The WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he will never return to Vince McMahon's company despite having no issues with him. Flair said Nick Khan was the main reason why he will not return to the company anytime soon.

"You take me off the opening of the show and take the ‘WOOO!,’ which I own, thank God. They'll never get it back," Ric Flair said. "Replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, [so] I guess the next thing they're gonna do with me is make a DVD saying how bad I was like they did with Warrior and then they brought him back and put him in the Hall of Fame.

"That ain't gonna work for me. I couldn't ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I could work for, but Nick Khan, who's the guy that orchestrated taking me off the show? Never in a million years. Tony Khan respects me. As does Vince. Nick Khan has none. I talk to Vince now. I got no problems with Vince. He just knows I won't come back," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair said if he passes away he wants Tony Khan, not WWE, to make a tribute package for him

Ric Flair understands that no one lives forever and made it clear on his podcast that if he passes away tomorrow, he doesn't want WWE to make a tribute package for him. Instead, the Hall Of Famer said he would prefer Tony Khan and AEW instead.

"Absolutely never [will he go back to work for WWE.] I'm 72, I could be dead tomorrow. The last thing I want is for them to make a package on me ever," Ric Flair said. "I'll leave all of that to Tony Khan."

What do you make of Ric Flair's comments? Do you genuinely believe that we'll never see Ric Flair on WWE programming ever? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Alan John