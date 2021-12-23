"I couldn’t stand it and I told him" - Ric Flair on ex-WWE star's gimmick

Ric Flair wasn't a fan of Raven's gimmick in WCW and WWE, and told the veteran star about his disapproval of the gimmick.

Raven began his pro wrestling career in the late 80s, before he had short runs with WCW and WWE. He made a name for himself in ECW, where he won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, and later returned to WCW. Raven had another stint with WWE between 2000 and 2003, before joining TNA.

On the Wooooo Nation Uncensored show, a fan asked Flair what he thought about Raven and his gimmick. The Nature Boy was brutally honest with his reply, stating that he couldn't stand the gimmick.

“I couldn’t stand it and I told him. I couldn’t stand the gimmick. I didn’t think sitting in the corner was that cool. Sitting down in the middle of the ring, crossing your legs, and talking to the audience didn’t appeal to me either. I didn’t say he was a terrible worker. You asked me if I liked the gimmick and I said 'no'. I like Raven, I just didn’t like the gimmick. Everybody has a personal preference. He told me when I saw him, ‘At least I got told I was horrible by the best,’" said Flair. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Mark Madden, the host of the podcast, said that Raven's gimmick was one of the best characters of the 90s.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was also not a fan of Raven

Bischoff recently stated that Raven lived his gimmick, calling him a malcontent character.

"If you're taking a check from the company and you're out there publicly disparaging it, I got no f***ing time for you, man. Hit the road, especially if you're kind of a non-contributing talent, meaning you're not moving any needles. You're not generating any revenue. You're certainly not a ratings pull," said Bischoff about Raven.

Raven walked out of WCW in 1999 as he was not happy with where his character was going.

