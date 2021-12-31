"I think it can be great" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Charlotte Flair face former IMPACT World Champion

In a recent episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, Ric Flair said that he would like to see a match between his daughter Charlotte Flair and Tessa Blanchard.

In August, Blanchard hinted that she would be joining NXT, but the first-ever female IMPACT World Champion is yet to show up in WWE.

The Nature Boy stated that he has never seen Blanchard work but he knows her potential. Flair watched Tessa grow up due to his relationship with her father, Tully Blanchard.

Ric Flair believes a match between Charlotte Flair and Tessa Blanchard would be a marquee match and a treat for the WWE Universe.

The Nature Boy isn't sure why Blanchard isn’t a part of WWE yet but has only heard good things about the former IMPACT Wrestling star.

“[Charlotte vs. Tessa is] one of those marquee matches. I don’t know the reason. I don’t know why she’s not [in WWE]. I’ve heard she’s really good and I think it can be great to see a Blanchard/Flair match if she’s as good as they say she is,” said Flair (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE run has seen feuds against Becky Lynch and Toni Storm

Charlotte Flair was drafted to the blue brand of SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

On the 22 October episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair exchanged titles with Becky Lynch. In doing so, she became the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the sixth time. The segment didn't go according to plan and ended up causing backstage issues between Flair and Lynch.

The Queen faced the reigning RAW Women’s Champion at Survivor Series but was ultimately defeated by The Man.

Also Read Article Continues below

Following her defeat at Survivor Series, Flair got involved in a feud with Toni Storm. The feud continued until Christmas Eve when Flair defeated Storm to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title. Storm recently departed WWE and it looks like WWE now has to come up with new plans for Charlotte Flair.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Charlotte Flair vs Tessa Blanchard? Yes No 10 votes so far