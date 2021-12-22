Rico Constantino open to WWE return on one condition (Exclusive)

Rico Constantino is open to returning to WWE as a surprise entrant in a Royal Rumble match.

The flamboyant superstar performed on RAW and SmackDown between 2002 and 2004 after training in WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. Now aged 60, Rico works as a road supervisor and accident investigator for an insurance company.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo’s former manager spoke about possibly returning to WWE one day. He also explained why, due to his age, a full-time comeback would never happen.

“I’d like to maybe do a Royal Rumble run-in. Don’t forget, guys, I mean I’m 60, that’s young, but it’s my mileage. If any of you have seen my Wikipedia, between American Gladiators, The Power Team, Conquer Fort Boyard, bodyguarding, police work, stuntman playing Batman, stuntman on the Conan show, and then the WWE… the lord says you must treat your body as a temple!” Rico said.

In the video above, Rico Constantino also discussed his time working with the likes of John Cena and Ric Flair in WWE in the early 2000s.

Rico Constantino’s WWE Royal Rumble history

In 2004, Rico competed in his one and only Royal Rumble match. He entered the match from the 20th spot and lasted just 66 seconds before being eliminated by Randy Orton.

Regarding the psychology of Royal Rumble matches, Rico explained that WWE Superstars have to stay focused throughout the chaotic 30-man encounter:

“We always worked backwards. We don’t work from the beginning of the match to the end. It’s always the end backwards, so we get the main storyline and then sub-storylines, and you try to develop feuds between that.”

The 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is due to be held in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, January 29. Two Royal Rumble matches – one for male superstars and one for female superstars – will take place at the event for the fifth consecutive year.

