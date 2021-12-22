"One of the best kayfabe segments of all time" - Rico Constantino praises classic WWE SmackDown moment (Exclusive)

Rico Constantino believes Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo’s wedding was one of the best segments in WWE history.

In September 2002, Billy and Chuck (w/ Rico) agreed to become life partners during a commitment ceremony on SmackDown. The segment ended with RAW tag team Jamal and Rosey invading SmackDown after then-RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed himself to be the wedding’s priest.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Rico recalled how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not want anyone to know that Bischoff was the priest:

“I think that was one of the best kayfabe segments of all time. If that had been on RAW and done live instead of SmackDown, that would have been it. Vince and the team that was part of it kayfabed [fooled] everybody in the back.”

Rico Constantino enjoyed Eric Bischoff’s role in the segment

Richard Girth (@GetYaBarsOffPod)🇩🇴🇵🇷 @The_Marketable1 Remember when Eric bischoff was the pastor at billy and Chuck’s wedding?



“WAIT A MINUTE! Did someone say….THREE MINUTES?!?!”



The voice switch was 🔥 Remember when Eric bischoff was the pastor at billy and Chuck’s wedding?“WAIT A MINUTE! Did someone say….THREE MINUTES?!?!”The voice switch was 🔥 https://t.co/rZXQdw20Z4

Eric Bischoff wore a disguise and changed the tone of his voice while pretending to be Billy and Chuck’s priest. He then speculated whether the duo’s life partnership would last 50 years or three minutes, prompting Jamal and Rosey (a.k.a. 3-Minute Warning) to arrive.

Rico, who performed as Billy and Chuck’s stylist, added that Vince McMahon instructed Bischoff to keep his identity a secret before the show:

“Eric came to taping dressed like that. Vince brought him in his limousine. Vince served him food in catering. He ran around all day like that. [Mimics Bischoff] ‘Nice to meet you.’ He stayed in character all day.”

Jamal and Rosey also attacked then-SmackDown General Manager Stephanie McMahon during the memorable segment. Moments later, several SmackDown stars made their way down to the ring to save their boss.

