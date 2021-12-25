"Sami Zayn got lucky" - WWE Superstar frustrated over another big loss on SmackDown

Ricochet delivered an impressive performance on WWE SmackDown this week during the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura's next title challenger.

Unfortunately for him, he did not win the high-stakes bout on Christmas Eve and was evidently disappointed with the result. He opened up about his honest opinions during a backstage interview after the show went off the air.

Ricochet noted that the gauntlet match's eventual winner Sami Zayn simply got lucky. He said that he once again proved his in-ring prowess and took pride in beating several top names, including two former world champions.

Ricochet also claimed he has shown why he can be great and will focus on making that statement more credible on the blue brand in the coming weeks.

"It's funny because once again Ricochet has proven that he is not only the most consistent but the most resilient and the most spectacular superstar that WWE has. I lasted longer than anybody in the Gauntlet match. First, it was Sheamus, then it was Humberto, then it was Jinder, then it was Sami. It's funny. I think Sami got lucky tonight."

"He was lucky that he wasn't my first opponent tonight. He came in and he cashed in on an already beaten Ricochet which is fine and I'm not going to sulk at that. As you said, I've proven that I am ready for this and I'm ready to be great and I showed that tonight. So from now on, I'm going to go and do that," said Ricochet.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @KingRicochet "I AM ready for this. I AM ready to be great." "I AM ready for this. I AM ready to be great."#SmackDown @KingRicochet https://t.co/PPCJhquHXl

He is one of the most entertaining performers on the main roster and is adamant about proving himself on SmackDown. Ricochet was recently involved in a one-off encounter with Drew McIntrye and even teased a possible heel turn.

It remains uncertain if he will continue to work as a babyface or be inclined to take up a more opportunistic approach.

Sami Zayn gets another big title opportunity on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn had a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship earlier this month. Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar's clever persuasion led to Zayn losing that shot sooner than he had planned.

He now has a chance to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship. Shinsuke Nakamura has not been involved in any memorable defense since winning the title, and he will face an immense challenge from a former champion.

That said, Ricochet has made an impressive claim in the IC title picture on SmackDown. He might come back for the title regardless of who wins between Zayn and Nakamura.

Will Sami Zayn dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura as the WWE Intercontinental Champion?

