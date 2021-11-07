"One day somebody is going to come out there and smack him right in his mouth" - Former United States Champion lashes out at Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar Ricochet opened up on his loss on SmackDown this Friday at the hands of Drew McIntyre. On Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton caught up with the former United States Champion to get his thoughts following his latest encounter.

Ricochet was very proud of his efforts against Drew McIntyre and wanted to put the Blue Brand on notice. He mentioned that he would continue to amaze audiences with high octane in-ring style and stay true to his moniker, "The Future of Flight."

Here's what Ricochet had to say:

"The message that I sent tonight, and I told Drew the same thing, is that he keeps coming out here and giving these open challenges, one day somebody is going to come out there and smack him right in his mouth. And I guess that's the same thing I would say to everybody else. Just get ready for that. So the goal going forward is to continue to prove to everybody that I am one of the most entertaining sports entertainers that this company or this business has. The goal going forward is to continue going out there every week and be one of the most talked about sports entertainers that this company has. I think everbody knows from now on that's going to be my goal.

You can watch the full video here.

Ricochet and Drew McIntyre put on an instant classic on SmackDown

During Friday's show, Drew McIntyre issued an open challenge to face any superstar on SmackDown. In his previous open challenge encounters, he beat Sami Zayn and Mustafa Ali.

However, this week, Ricochet made it clear that he was not intimidated by the Scottish Warrior and smacked him right across the face. Following an action-packed match, Drew McIntyre won after delivering the Claymore as Ricochet was in the middle of a Moonsault.

After the match, the Scottish Warrior acknowledged his adversary in a show of respect and left the ring.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who would you like to see Ricochet go up against next on the blue brand? Let us know in the comments below.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Angana Roy