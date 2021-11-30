"He's one guy that I'm hoping to get in the ring with" - Ricochet wants a match with current champion

WWE superstar Ricochet wants a shot at current Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ricochet is a fan-favorite star, as his renowned high-flying abilities continue to amaze viewers on a regular basis. He is a former WWE United States Champion, but he has struggled to find success in recent months.

As the guest on the newest episode of the "Out of Character" podcast, The Future of Flight spoke about his WWE career. In one highlight, he made it clear that he wants to face Nakamura.

Ricochet mentioned that the move to SmackDown felt like a fresh start since he had spent so long on RAW. The former United States champion stated that he's excited about having the opportunity to face some new opponents. He then specifically named The King of Strong Style as a Superstar he wants to face.

"I think there are a couple of guys over here, other than Drew [McIntyre], that I would like to smack in the face," said Ricochet. "There are a couple of guys that I would like to give the Recoil to, Shinsuke Nakamura being one of them. I don't think we ever had a singles match."

"We were supposed to wrestle one time in England, but I think I had to go to Japan for a tour," Ricochet continued. "So I wasn't able to do that. He's one guy that I'm hoping to get in the ring with."

Ricochet noted that he hasn't faced Nakamura before, though they were once supposed to face off on a tour. The former WWE United States Champion emphasized that he's hopeful they'll finally clash at some point soon.

Ricochet also wants to team up with Cesaro

During the interview, The Future of Flight mentioned that he enjoyed his matches with the Swiss Superman, Cesaro. Ricochet stated that he would be open to teaming up with the veteran now that they're both on the blue brand.

Ricochet was clearly excited for his move to SmackDown, as he stated that the 2021 WWE Draft has paved the way for plenty of fresh opportunities moving forward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see Ricochet face off with Shinsuke Nakamura? Let us know in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Ricochet face Shinsuke Nakamura? Yes No 5 votes so far