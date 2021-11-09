Former WWE US Champion wants to be The Rock's next opponent

Ricochet would like to face Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if the WWE legend returns to the ring for one more match.

The Rock said in a recent interview with Comic Book that it would make sense for him to compete in another match in WWE. The 49-year-old added that his cousin, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, would be his most likely opponent.

Following The Rock’s remarks, the @WWEonFOX Twitter account asked fans who they would like the Hollywood movie star to face next. The question prompted Ricochet to simply answer, “Me.”

The Rock last competed in a WWE match in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32. By contrast, Ricochet usually competes in dozens of matches per year. The high-flyer lost a four-minute match against Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Rock praised Ricochet in 2018

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @briantruitt @KingRicochet He’s the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ. @briantruitt @KingRicochet He’s the man! Love the stuff King is doing and will no doubt be the leader in ushering in a new era of our wrestling business. Future champ.

In April 2018, Ricochet performed his own version of The Rock’s People’s Elbow during an NXT live event match against Velveteen Dream.

The acrobatic superstar hit a spinebuster before running between the ropes in the same way The Rock used to while executing his signature move. He then put his own twist on the People's Elbow by landing a moonsault on Velveteen Dream instead of an elbow drop.

As the tweet above shows, The Rock described Ricochet as “the man” after the event. The WWE icon also predicted that the then-NXT newcomer would go on to become a champion in WWE.

Ricochet is yet to win a world championship since joining WWE’s main roster in 2019. However, he has won the NXT North American Championship and the WWE United States Championship in recent years.

The 2018 NXT Breakout Star of the Year’s biggest title match so far came at Super ShowDown 2020 against Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate defeated his opponent in a match lasting less than 100 seconds to retain the WWE Championship.

