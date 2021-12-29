Riddle sets up a huge match for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil

WWE Superstar Riddle made an appearance on NXT 2.0 this week to set up a huge match for the New Year's special edition of WWE's third brand next week.

Riddle has been a constant presence on NXT programming for weeks after he was revealed as MSK's shaman. Although the RAW tag team champion was not present in person for the show, he made an appearance on the big screen.

Riddle called out NXT tag team champions Imperium for another match with MSK. The original Bro's challenge was answered by the leader of Imperium- Walter. The former NXT UK champion stated MSK is 'everything wrong with the sport today and deserves a beatdown.

A huge 6-men tag team match was set up for next week after Riddle challenged The Imperium which was accepted by The Ring General.

Riddle will also be in action at WWE Day 1

Riddle will have to deal with Walter and his team in a week at NXT New Year's Evil. The former NXT star has a bigger fish to fry on Saturday.

The very first WWE pay-per-view of 2022 will see Riddle and Randy Orton defend their RAW tag team titles against The Street Profits.

The Grandslam tag champions of WWE earned a title shot after winning the inaugural RK-bronament, defeating The Mysterios in the finals.

RK-Bro has been the most entertaining part of the red brand since its formation. The duo has a daunting task ahead of them as they are the team that has won every tag title in WWE.

With two huge matches within four days, Riddle's abilities as a workhorse will be tested to its limits. The Original Bro was on WWE's third brand back in 2020, he was defeated by Timothy Thatcher in a fight pit match.

