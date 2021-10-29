"I think he's got a lot more left" - Riddle wants match with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE star Riddle wants to face Rob Van Dam, either in a singles match or tag team match.

RVD, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, hasn't wrestled there since 2014. He wrestled at IMPACT Wrestling until last year, when his contract with the company expired.

While speaking to Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Riddle said he'd love to face RVD in the future and that the Hall of Famer still has a lot left in the tank.

"Riddle and RVD, I know RVD is still one of the best athletes in sports entertainment today. That guy can still go, honestly. I would like to have a singles match with him or team up with him, I'd really like to do anything with RVD. I think he has it, I think he has it in the tank. I think he's got a lot more left. I think he's done so much already, it's hard to... how do you top that? What's the point in coming back if you're not gonna? If RVD and Riddle got together - which we did in WrestleMania, we had a back-and-forth, I don't know if that was in the script. We and Rob kind of just winged that one," said Riddle.

Riddle thoroughly enjoyed his interactions with RVD and The Great Khali at WrestleMania earlier this year. He also raved about his run on the main roster and how he has achieved a lot since being called up.

Rob Van Dam and WWE star Riddle first met outside of WWE

Rob Van Dam and Riddle seem to be friends away from the wrestling ring. The two met years ago at the Playboy Mansion. According to Riddle, RVD said he was a fan, having watched the RAW star on the Ultimate Fighter reality show.

The duo also interacted with each other on 'The Bump' earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer's last match in the promotion took place in 2014 when he wrestled Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

