Ridge Holland provides update on his nose injury

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ridge Holland has provided an update on his condition following a nose injury he sustained at Day 1.

At the event, he teamed up with Sheamus to take on Ricochet and Cesaro in a tag team match during the pre-show. In the bout, Holland took a knee from Ricochet which caused severe damage to his nose, and could not continue the match.

Ridge later posted a graphic image on Twitter showing his bleeding nose with the caption "Bloody lovely!"

On a recent edition of El Brunch de WWE, Ridge Holland stated that he underwent surgery and his nose was repaired. He's now waiting for it to fully heal.

"I feel good. I took a bit of a knock thanks to Ricochet but, the surgery was very good, the nose is fixed. I’m just waiting for it to heal fully now so, we’re good. We’re good," said Holland.

Holland added that when he returns, he has the option to wear a nose guard like Sheamus once did.

"Yeah, the option’s out [to use a mask]. I think I’ll need some protection when I first get in the ring so, I might have to, you know, borrow something off him [Sheamus], you know?" he added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Ridge Holland could become a top WWE star

WWE officials are reportedly high on the SmackDown star. He's currently being featured on TV as Sheamus' protege.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the higher authorities have a lot of expectations for Holland, and some even see him as a future WWE Champion.

Sheamus is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history, and he's the best person to guide Ridge Holland as to reach the top.

