Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch set to star in WWE's new animated movie "Rumble"

WWE has announced that its newest animated film, "Rumble", will be featured exclusively on Paramount+ and will star WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The film will be available for streaming on December 15th. The release of the film was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official synoposis of the film reads:

“In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, ‘Rumble’s’ teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion." (h/t Wrestle Inc.)

WWE, along with champions Reigns and Lynch, took to Twitter to share a trailer for the film. At this time there is no word on what Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch's roles are in the film itself.

This will be WWE Studio's first animated family film since: Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! in 2016 .

Don't miss @WWERomanReigns and @BeckyLynchWWE in the new animated film "Rumble," streaming Dec. 15 exclusively on @ParamountPlus! #RumbleMovie, WWE On Twitter

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Don’t miss the new animated film RUMBLE, streaming Dec 15, Exclusively on @ParamountPlus The Man knows a thing or two about rumbling…Don’t miss the new animated film RUMBLE, streaming Dec 15, Exclusively on @ParamountPlus #RumbleMovie The Man knows a thing or two about rumbling…Don’t miss the new animated film RUMBLE, streaming Dec 15, Exclusively on @ParamountPlus #RumbleMovie https://t.co/mIkAjkThBB

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, also made comments following the announcement. She said that Viacom was excited to share an "inspiring underdog story" with their streaming service:

"We are thrilled to build on our recent success with family-friendly films and bring Rumble's entertaining and inspiring underdog story to Paramount+ this holiday season..."

Rumble @RumbleMovie Get ready for the BIGGEST underdog story ever! Check out the official poster for #RumbleMovie , in theatres 2021. Get ready for the BIGGEST underdog story ever! Check out the official poster for #RumbleMovie, in theatres 2021. https://t.co/HZJXdwapMr

As mentioned earlier, the film was originally set for theatrical release in July of 2020. However, due to the pandemic, WWE had to change the film's release date. The date was moved several times throughout 2020 and 2021; with the film at one point being scheduled to be shown to audiences in February of next year. However today's announcement is set in stone, and young WWE fans and their families will be able to enjoy this movie before the year is out.

"Rumble" will be WWE's third straight-to-streaming film

Since last year, WWE Studios has published two films to direct streaming. Escape The Undertaker and The Main Eventer; both on Netflix.

Reviews of each have so far varied. The Main Eventer, follows the story of a young boy who wants be a professional wrestler. The film only has a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While Escape The Undertaker, which is a choose your own adventure-esque film, was given a 6/10 rating from IGN.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo reviewed Escape The Undertaker himself last month, saying it's "tremendous" for children.

“I started watching this like, ‘Okay, bro, I’m a 12-year-old kid watching this.’ This was 100 percent for kids. Bro, come on, if you’re one of these 24-year-old neck beards watching this… come on, bro. But Halloween’s coming, if you’ve got the 12-year-olds, the 14-year-olds… that’s who this is for. And if that’s the audience they were going after, bro, I thought this was tremendous. For you and me? Nah, bro, absolutely not, but it wasn’t for you and me,” Russo said.

Will you be watching "Rumble"? What is your favorite WWE Studio film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

