WWE files two interesting trademarks relating to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

WWE has filed trademarks relating to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel.

The two trademarks filed by WWE are The Suplexorcist and The Suplex-Orcist.

The two names have been used by Paul Heyman, Reigns' Special Counsel, to describe The Head of the Table in recent weeks.

WWE has filed trademarks for both names to use on various merchandise for Roman Reigns.

"THE SUPLEXORCIST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, scarves, gloves; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."

The Suplexorcist nickname is a combination of the term Excorcist and Lesnar's trademark Suplex move. The nickname comes days before Roman Reigns' clash against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Crown Jewel clash

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in their last encounter at SummerSlam 2018

Roman Reigns was confronted by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam following The Tribal Chief's epic main event clash against John Cena. Lesnar, who returned for the first time to WWE since last year's WrestleMania, is being projected as a babyface in his current feud with Reigns.

Also Read

The duo has gone head-to-head several times in their WWE careers, with their first coming way back in 2015 at WrestleMania 31. They faced each other thrice in 2018, with Lesnar getting the better of Reigns in the first two meetings, but the latter winning the third encounter to win the Universal Championship for the first time.

Reigns' current reign as Universal Champion has exceeded 400 days, just a hundred days shy of Lesnar's record for the most days as Universal Champion in a single reign.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Abhinav Singh