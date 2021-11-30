[Watch] Roman Reigns gets involved in an intense staredown with former Shield member after WWE RAW goes off-air

WWE fans in attendance for this week's RAW witnessed Roman Reigns come face-to-face with friend-turned-foe Seth Rollins after the show went off-air.

Both men had crossed paths on the Blue brand when The Tribal Chief was feuding with Cesaro. 'The Architect' also unsuccessfully demanded a match for the Universal Championship after winning a big match at Hell in a Cell.

After this week's RAW, the two came face to face for the first time since the draft. The staredown took place as Seth Rollins headed backstage after the main event and Roman Reigns came out for his dark match.

Here's a clip from the incident:

Roman Reigns led The Bloodline in a match after RAW

Roman Reigns and The Usos were involved in a dark match after Raw ended. They took on Drew McIntyre and New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The Bloodline was in control of the match for most of the time, with several instances dedicated to getting a pop from the crowd at the UBS Arena. One example saw Kofi Kingston land on his feet and twerk for over 10 seconds while Roman Reigns propped up on the top rope to pose with the Scottish Warrior's sword.

The finish saw Drew McIntyre hit Claymore on one of The Usos, sending the fans home happy with a great end to the show. To entertain the crowd even further, WWE used pyrotechnics during the entrances.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think we will see Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns again? Let us know in the comments below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Angana Roy