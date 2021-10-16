Roman Reigns shares his honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar's new look

Roman Reigns has shared his honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar's new 'lumberjack' appearance.

The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE at SummerSlam with a new look, sporting a ponytail, beard and jeans. He also returned with a new character, turning babyface for the first time in years.

Speaking to Complex, Roman Reigns stated that Lesnar looks more comfortable on TV than he’s ever looked and he's able to showcase more of himself from a personality standpoint.

"We got Brock the Butcher nowadays," said Roman Reigns. "You’ve seen a bit of evolution. We’re seeing him with different layers and presented in a different light. I think he’s more comfortable than he’s ever looked on screen, especially with him not having Paul [Heyman] in his corner to kind of lean on for the talking and the different responsibilities throughout the show outside of just suplexing people. I think he’s been able to display more of Brock Lesnar from a personality standpoint."

Roman Reigns on whether the dynamic with Paul Heyman could change at WWE Crown Jewel

Before becoming The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman used to serve as Brock Lesnar's advocate for the majority of his career in the company.

There is a slight chance that he could betray the Universal Champion during his bout with Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. Heyman, however, pledged his loyalty to Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week. When asked how he expects that dynamic to impact what will occur at the upcoming pay-per-view, Reigns stated:

"Well, that’s our huge variable right now, and that’s kind of where we’re at, trying to sift through the weeds and see who the snake is," said Reigns. "But Paul is obviously in a tough place. I don’t discredit or take anything away from his past."

"So it’s one of those things where I can’t blame him for being the advocate to the Beast Incarnate," he added. "All I can look at is what we’ve done since SummerSlam 2020, and everything that’s been in the middle of all that, and the progress that we’ve made, and the dominance that we displayed. But at the same time, I gotta be smart about this. My whole family, my bloodline depends on me. What happens to me happens to them, happens to Usos. So, like I always preach to them, we gotta keep our eye on the ball at all times."

Roman Reigns won his first Universal Title by defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018, and if he wants to retain the gold, he'll have to do the same thing at Crown Jewel on Thursday night.

Edited by Kaushik Das

