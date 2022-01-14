Roman Reigns reacts to surpassing 500 days as Universal Champion

Roman Reigns recently hit 500 consecutive days as Universal Champion, and he's set to break Brock Lesnar's record for the longest reign in a few short days. The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to comment on reaching the incredible milestone.

He won the coveted title at WWE Payback last year only a week after making his return at SummerSlam. So far, Reigns has successfully defended the blue brand's top prize against the likes of Edge, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns reacted to completing 500 days as the reigning Universal Champion by simply telling the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.

Roman Reigns will go down as one of the greatest WWE Universal Champions of all time

The Tribal Chief's run with Universal Title has been phenomenal. It's not often that a top star holds a championship for that long without it growing stale. The Head of the Table has defended his title in the main event of of shows such as WrestleMania 37, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank.

He's currently scheduled to put his gold on the line for the first time this year at Royal Rumble against Seth Rollins. This will be the first time since 2016 that the two stars will collide in a singles match on pay-per-view.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce explained why he chose RAW Superstar Seth Rollins as Roman's opponent.

"The thing about finding Roman's challenger is that you need to scour every nook, every cranny, and you've got to find somebody that you believe is a formidable challenge to Roman Reigns," said Adam Pearce. "What landed me on Seth, is history. Really, when you think about two people intertwined for a certain period of time, I think Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins with everything they've been through, with everything they've stood together for and against, makes a very intriguing matchup."

Fans expect Reigns to face current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. It remains to be seen whether the bout will be for the WWE Championship, Universal Title, or for both titles.

