Roman Reigns congratulated by Paul Heyman on his 500 Day WWE Universal Championship Reign

Roman Reigns has officially been WWE Universal Champion for 500 days, only days shy of current WWE champion Brock Lesnar's 503 day reign. Joining the rest of the WWE Universe in acknowledging the Tribal Chiefs' impressive and historic milestone is the current Advocate for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman.

Although he was fired as Reigns' Special Council last month, Heyman still decided to take to Instagram to give a lengthy tribute to the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

"The entire WWE Universe [and #multiverse, and #metaverse] should be spending today ACKNOWLEDGING the fact that @romanreigns is only the second being in history [other than The Beast BRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR] to hold the @WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship for 500 consecutive days. I would besmirch, indeed disparage my own contributions and accomplishments if I didn't ACKNOWLEDGE this amazing achievement by the #TribalChief of the #IslandOfRelevancy. It has been, without question, a championship reign for the history books, including the single most declarative pinfall victory in the history of #WrestleMania main events. I therefore congratulate the #HeadOfTheTable on day 500 of his uninterrupted tenure as the reigning, defending, undisputed, #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion!" - Paul Heyman, Instagram

Paul Heyman served as the Special Council for Roman Reigns following his return to WWE in the summer of 2020. Dubbed "The Wise Man," Heyman helped add a unique layer to the newly turned-heel star and helped cement Reigns as one of the top champions in the industry.

Will Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar clash after the Royal Rumble?

The growing belief among WWE fans is that the story between Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is far from over. Many speculate that the two will have an epic climax at WrestleMania. In the meantime, WWE's top champions have a lot on their hands, independently.

At the Royal Rumble, Reigns will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins. Brock Lesnar will be going one on one with Bobby Lashley.

The Beast and The All Mighty have never squared off in singles action before. The match-up between the two behemoths has been seen as a dream match for years and fans will finally get the chance to witness the colossal clash at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

