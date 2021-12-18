×
Watch: Roman Reigns fires and attacks Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar destroys The Bloodline

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' alliance looks to be over
Vatsal Rathod
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns dropped a major bombshell as he fired his special counsel Paul Heyman after some major comments from the latter.

The final segment of this week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Roman Reigns come out to the ring with Paul Heyman and The Usos. The Tribal Chief stated that while he was absent from last week's SmackDown, he knows everything.

Reigns questioned Heyman about his loyalty, stating that he is not his blood. Reigns asked him whether he knew Lesnar would return at SummerSlam and about The Beast Incarnate's suspension being lifted. He went on to ask Heyman, "why are you protecting Brock Lesnar from me?"

Paul Heyman looked shocked and completely scared before gathering the courage to make a bold statement:

"My Tribal Chief, I'm not protecting Brock Lesnar from you. I'm protecting you from Brock Lesnar," said Paul Heyman.
Roman Reigns hugged Heyman and told him that he loves him but then added that he's fired. You can watch Reigns firing Heyman down below.

The Universal Champion then delivered a Superman Punch to The Wise Man.

He then placed Heyman's head on a chair and appeared to be going for a con-chair-to, but Brock Lesnar's music hit.

The Beast Incarnate went on to first attack The Usos, delivering F5s to both of them at ringside. He entered the ring and took down Roman Reigns, hitting him with multiple F5s. The fans in the arena were completely behind Lesnar, cheering him heavily.

Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1

Two weeks from now, Brock Lesnar is set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WWE Day 1. After tonight's events, Lesnar does seem to have the upper hand.

Now, the big question is whether Paul Heyman will leave Roman Reigns and completely side with Brock Lesnar. It will also be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate will accept him back with open arms.

The Tribal Chief will be out for blood next week after tonight's beatdown and looking to gain the advantage before the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Do you think Lesnar will take Heyman back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John
