Roman Reigns makes a bold claim regarding the main event of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns has sent out a bold message ahead of next year's WrestleMania 38.

WWE recently sent out a tweet promoting ticket sales for WrestleMania 38. Quoting the tweet, Roman Reigns asked the fans to get the tickets for next year's grand show and witness The Tribal Chief headline yet another WrestleMania.

"Another #WrestleMania main event to add to the collection. Be there to #AcknowledgeMe," wrote Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is one of the most prolific figures in all of WWE. A former WWE Champion, Reigns is currently on his second reign as the WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief of WWE has won several accomplishments in the company, including the WWE United States Championship, the Royal Rumble, and is a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins.

However, it is Reigns' five WrestleMania main events that stand out the most. Roman Reigns has headlined WWE's biggest annual pay-per-view five times in total, having featured in the main event four times in a row.

Reigns' main event streak started at WrestleMania 31 when he faced Brock Lesnar. He then followed up with a headliner against Triple H and faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Roman Reigns once again faced Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All when the pair collided at WrestleMania 34.

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

Roman Reigns headlined WrestleMania 37 in 2021

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns headlined the show against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match. Having missed out on the main event spot two years in a row, The Tribal Chief was back as the headliner for WrestleMania, earlier this year.

Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship against the returning Edge and also dealt with now-former WWE Superstar, Daniel Bryan. The three men put together an incredible match to close out this year's 'Mania 37 and eventually, it was The Tribal Chief who stood tall above the rest.

