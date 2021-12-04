Roman Reigns' opponent for "Day 1" pay-per-view officially announced

Roman Reigns is set to begin 2022 in the biggest way possible as he will defend the Universal title on January 1st at the Day 1 pay-per-view. While Sami Zayn seemed to be the original number one contender for the event, things changed in SmackDown.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar opened the show and was confronted by the official number one contender to the Universal Championship, Sami Zayn. However, he persuaded the 'Great Liberator' to cash in on the title shot on the Friday Night Show.

While the match did take place, thanks to Lesnar's beatdown beforehand, Roman Reigns had the easiest title defense against Zayn. Following his win, it was confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar would be the Universal title match at Day 1.

This might surprise fans, as it has been heavily rumored that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was the planned main event of WrestleMania 38. While WWE keeps its potential WrestleMania main event stars away from each other, the opposite has happened this year.

What does Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1 mean for WrestleMania 38?

It will be interesting to see how things play out between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Day 1. In the very same month, the road to WrestleMania 38 will begin at the Royal Rumble 2022, and The Beast Incarnate is advertised for that as well.

If WWE is genuinely going ahead with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event of WrestleMania 38, then a dusty, inconclusive finish at Day 1 might be planned. This will also likely put Lesnar over as a favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble in 2022 and set up a clash against Roman Reigns at the AT&T Stadium.

What can WWE do differently to make Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar enjoyable on the road to WrestleMania 38? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

