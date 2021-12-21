Video: Roman Reigns responds to fan sign mocking him at WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns was involved in a tag team match at a WWE Live Event, where he teamed up with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and King Woods. What ensued in the match was hilarious.

WWE Live Events is known to be a lot more fun, as superstars are allowed to scale back and usually do what they want for the entertainment of fans. This could mean more serious characters doing comedic bits, and superstars don't necessarily have to worry about camera angles and what gets recorded.

In this case, the hilarious live event incident took place in Des Moines, Iowa, involving Roman Reigns. King Woods picked up a sign that said "Roman sits when he pees" and started flaunting it.

The Usos snatched the sign and ripped it apart to get heat and win the approval of The Tribal Chief. However, Reigns went ahead and provided a hilarious response to the sign, which you can see at the 0:25 portion of the video given below:

This was a much lighter version of Roman Reigns, always presented as a serious and intense character on SmackDown. Fans were treated to a happy ending at the live event as Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Rey Mysterio defeated The Bloodline.

What's next for Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns recently ended his on-screen relationship with Paul Heyman on SmackDown after 15 months. He fired his Special Counsel before being attacked by Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns didn't need Paul Heyman the way Brock Lesnar did, and we're likely to see the Lesnar-Heyman pairing again soon. For Reigns, there seems to be no sign of his Universal Championship reign ending anytime soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

He is now a month away from surpassing Brock Lesnar's record Universal Title reign. While fans might be rooting for The Beast Incarnate at the moment, we can expect Roman Reigns to walk out of the Day 1 pay-per-view with the gold.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Alan John