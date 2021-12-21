Roman Reigns shares the official poster of WWE Day 1

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns shared the official poster for WWE Day 1 which is scheduled to take place on January 1st, 2022.

Roman Reigns will lock horns with the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in the WWE pay-per-view. Reigns was successful in pinning Lesnar at Crown Jewel after The Usos and Paul Heyman interfered to hand Roman an advantage. Lesnar, however, took out the whole Bloodline in the next SmackDown episode and also attacked Adam Pearce, following which he was suspended. After his suspension was lifted, Lesnar returned to the blue brand and has made his intentions very clear.

WWE released the official poster for WWE Day 1 and Roman Reigns was quick to reshare it as it featured him solely. The promotion captioned their post in Reigns' trademark style, telling fans to "acknowledge and admire" the poster.

Spoiler on Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent

Though Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will battle it out at WWE Day 1, the feud between the powerful athletes is rumored to not end soon. There has been talk of Lesnar and Reigns headlining WresleMania but a new name has come up as far as Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent is concerned.

WrestlingNews.co has reported that Roman Reigns will face off against Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble. The Scottish Warrior is currently involved in a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss and will fight the latter at WWE Day 1. Following that, McIntyre is rumored to be entering a feud with the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. WrestlingNews.co wrote:

''McIntyre is advertised to team with The New Day against The Bloodline at the house shows in January, which means that The New Day vs. The Usos feud will likely continue into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and possibly beyond. Also, it looks like McIntyre vs. Reigns is the next big match.''

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will emerge victorious at WWE Day 1? Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku