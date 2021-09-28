Ronda Rousey announces the birth of her daughter

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion, and UFC legend Ronda Rousey, has announced the birth of her daughter on social media.

Rousey announced her pregnancy back in April after posting a video on her YouTube channel. She has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 when The Baddest Woman On The Planet lost her RAW Women's Championship in the first-ever women's main event.

Rousey had always expressed her desire to settle down and start a family, and the former Women's Champion made it clear that she would be taking a hiatus from WWE to do so.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet made the announcement on social media with a heartwarming image and revealed her daughter's name in the caption.

"La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne," said Ronda Rousey in the caption.

With the birth of her child, rumors will surely begin to swirl over a possible timeline for Rousey's return. WWE management and fans alike have been hoping for the Rowdy One to return.

However, that doesn't seem to be a guarantee of any kind. For now, Rousey has given zero indication that she wants to step back into the squared circle.

Becky Lynch gives a prediction on Ronda Rousey's return to WWE

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with SportsBible and gave predictions on what Rousey might do after giving birth. The Man said she thought Rousey could use her personal journey as motivation to get back into the ring. This was, of course, before Rousey's announcement today.

"I know she’s ambitious and so I think having this baby is going to light a fire under her a**. She’s seen what I can accomplish straight off and she might come searching," said Becky Lynch.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne on the birth of their daughter.

