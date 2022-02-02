Vince Russo thinks former WWE Universal Champion should speak to Vince McMahon about his character (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins' character.

Rollins competed against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble which ended in a disqualification victory for the former. Following the match, The Tribal Chief launched a vicious attack on The Visionary.

Rollins was a special guest on Kevin Owens' show this week on RAW. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical of WWE for portraying Rollins as a babyface in the segment.

"Seth is putting over Cincinnati. So Seth is a babyface now? The character Seth is playing is not a babyface, but he's putting over Cincinnati like a babyface would. So we got that and then we had Owens using the line, 'You're the Universal Champion of my heart.' Then we've got Seth saying, 'I can go back to Roman Reigns anytime I want. That's SmackDown business.' Are you freakin' kidding me, bro? This is where you're not protecting Seth here. If he were a competitor, he would want to get right back into the game with Roman Reigns and you know what bro? You'd have to figure that out in order to protect Seth Rollins but bro, they won't figure it out because they can't figure it out. They want to move on and it's another strike against Seth Rollins. That's how they kill their characters. It's another chink in his armor because he doesn't want Roman Reigns again when they have a legitimate beef. That's how we mount to these guys meaning nothing, bro," Vince Russo said.

Russo elaborated further stating that Rollins should have a conversation with Vince McMahon to protect his character.

"That's the conversation he needs to have with Vince [McMahon]. Because with all due respect to 76-year old Vince, Did he forget? Is it an afterthought? That's when you have to protect your brand. Bro, two days ago this happened, where would my head be at it? That's how wrestling writes itself if you stay true to your character. You can't just forget this and move on."

Seth Rollins will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar were added to the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia. Later in the night, Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens to qualify for the WWE Title match while Riddle defeated Otis to earn his spot. AJ Styles was the final addition after he defeated Rey Mysterio.

