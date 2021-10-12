"He's kind of superhuman in stature" - Ryan Reynolds gives his honest take on The Rock

Ryan Reynolds stated that The Rock is incredibly vulnerable in an extensive profile.

The article by Vanity Fair covered The Rock's beginnings, from his life of being in a pro-wrestling family to becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

The author caught up with Rock's Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds, who said that he has an innate ability to laugh at himself:

“The thing that sets him apart,” Reynolds says, “is obviously he’s kind of superhuman in stature and looks and charisma and all those things, but he has an innate ability to always laugh at himself. And that, in and of itself, is a superpower, you know? I mean, that opens the door, you know, spiritually, emotionally, and literally. I think that’s always been in his arsenal, and that’s always been the thing that I think really allows people in.”

Reynolds offers a further observation on what he thinks is the "allure" of The Rock:

“I think sort of the allure of D.J. is that to a certain extent he wears his heart on his sleeve, and there is, underneath the muscles—which are all, by the way, spray-on muscles, I found out when we were shooting—he is incredibly vulnerable,” Reynolds concluded.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

So I drank tequila and told the truth.

Deeply personal, open and raw.

Honored to share it with you.

Enjoy the read.

dj 🖤

bit.ly/djvf I knew going in that this @VanityFair cover and inside story would be the culmination and definition of my life and career.So I drank tequila and told the truth.Deeply personal, open and raw.Honored to share it with you.Enjoy the read.dj 🖤 I knew going in that this @VanityFair cover and inside story would be the culmination and definition of my life and career.

bit.ly/djvf https://t.co/VIeKiSIFBn

The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. It's evident that his attitude in WWE, which won him the respect of those in the locker room, has seemingly done a lot for him in the movie business.

Who would have thought that a third-generation wrestler would be headlining huge blockbuster movies? Well, certainly, The Rock has become one of them!

Will The Rock take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38?

It's still unclear if there is a plan for The Rock to return to WWE next year and face off against Roman Reigns. There is also a possibility that it may not happen. Considering how Vince McMahon is prone to change main events at the last moment, never say never. Especially if The Rock is involved.

