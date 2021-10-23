"He still won't be over" - Ryback sends Vince McMahon a message about current WWE star's push

Ryback believes Mansoor would struggle to gain popularity in WWE even if he used Steve Austin's iconic glass-shattering entrance music.
On Thursday, Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali in his hometown of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at WWE Crown Jewel. A day later, the 25-year-old scored another win over his former tag team partner on WWE SmackDown.
Reacting to Mansoor's latest victory, Ryback wrote on Twitter that Vince McMahon's WWE product "f****** sucks." He also said the company deliberately plays loud music for superstars who they want to "get over" with the audience.
Mansoor often receives criticism from fans due to his series of victories in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi star won a 51-man Battle Royal in his home country at Super ShowDown 2019. Since then, he has picked up singles wins over Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, and Mustafa Ali at Saudi events.
The new SmackDown roster member has never competed on a WWE pay-per-view outside of Saudi Arabia.
Mansoor's response to Ryback
In 2020, Ryback jokingly asked his Twitter followers if they wanted to see him retire from wrestling in 2021. Mansoor responded to the former Intercontinental Champion's criticism by posting a screenshot showing that 72 percent of people wanted him to quit back then.
Ryback walked away from WWE in 2016 after six years on the company's main roster. Although he has not wrestled since 2018, the 39-year-old plans to return to the ring after recovering from a shoulder issue.
Ryback has not held back in his criticism of Vince McMahon since leaving WWE. In 2020, he tweeted that he wanted to be erased from WWE after his trademark battle with the company over the name 'Ryback' is settled.
