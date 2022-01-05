Ex-WWE star reveals why Kurt Angle was a "pain in the a**" to work with

Former WWE star Sabu has explained that Kurt Angle's perfectionist attitude made him a little difficult to work with.

Sabu and Angle were a part of WWE at the same time in the mid-2000s and the two had a match against each other on the company's ECW show. The match, which took place in 2006, ended when Rob Van Dam interfered and attacked both men.

In a recent appearance on the Wrestle Buddy podcast, Sabu praised Angle's phenomenal in-ring ability, but was annoyed at the Olympic gold medalist's desire to fine-tune matches constantly.

"Kurt Angle. Yeah, he was kind of a pain in the a** to go over a match with, kind of. He was a great wrestler and a great worker, but a pain in the a** to go over a match with. He kept wanting to fine tune it, instead of letting us do it in the ring. Kept finer tuning it. Yes, [Kurt’s a perfectionist] but so am I but I’m still a professional. I know what I’m doing, you know? I’m a perfectionist too but part of my perfectionist is that I call it on my feet or take it by ear," said Sabu. (H/T Post Wrestling)

That was the only time Sabu and Kurt Angle faced each other in a wrestling ring. Angle's match with the ECW great was his final match in WWE before he left to join TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Kurt Angle has said he had no problems working with Sabu in WWE

Sabu had a reputation for being stiff in the ring, owing to his hardcore background, but Angle has said that the two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion was very professional and great to work with.

"No, Sabu was not stiff at all. I know he had a reputation for being stiff, and I know he had a reputation of being hard to work with, but I didn't have any problems with him. He was great. He was very professional," said Angle.

Angle thinks that Sabu could work a different style of wrestling if he wanted to, but stuck to hardcore wrestling because he liked it.

