Sami Zayn advances in King of the Ring 2021; Entire bracket revealed for tournament

Sami Zayn advanced to the semi-finals of the King Of The Ring tournament as he took advantage of the miscommunication between The Mysterios to pin Rey. The entire bracket for the tournament was revealed as well.

WWE has been hyping both the return of the King of the Ring tournament and the 2021 Draft over the last few months.

The first matchups took place on SmackDown as Sami Zayn became the first man to advance in the 2021 tournament. He will face the winner of a showdown between Finn Balor and Cesaro next week.

The bracket for this year's King of the Ring was released on Friday. It has four stars from SmackDown on one side and four from RAW on the other side.

On RAW's side of the bracket, Kofi Kingston will face off against Jinder Mahal in the first round. The other matchup from RAW pits Xavier Woods against the high-flying Ricochet.

The finals of the tournament will take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 21st. That will also coincide with the finals of the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament.

Sami Zayn advances in WWE King of the Ring 2021 as Mysterios continue to implode

The best choices to win King of the Ring are usually heels. That is precisely what Sami Zayn is. Prior to the first match of King of the Ring, The Mysterios couldn't get on the same page.

The miscommunication continued during the actual match as Zayn rolled Rey up after an issue with a turnbuckle pad. With the win, Zayn moves on to face either Cesaro or Finn Balor in the semifinals. For The Mysterios, they move on to RAW after Crown Jewel and we can expect this storyline to spill over to the red brand.

Now that the bracket has been released to the public, it's hard to predict a winner. Almost any of the participants could be receiving a push following the Draft.

Winning the tournament isn't the same as earning a major title shot, but it's still the sign of a push.

