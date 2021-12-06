Sami Zayn finally breaks silence after his loss to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn was viciously attacked by Brock Lesnar and squashed by Roman Reigns in the main event. In the aftermath of the show, Zayn took to social media to break his silence.

The blue brand opened with The Beast Incarnate revealing his intention to go after the prestigious Universal Championship. He was then confronted by Sami Zayn, who earned the right to become the #1 contender for the title after he outlasted 19 other stars to win a battle royal. Brock Lesnar demanded that Zayn face Roman Reigns that night instead of WWE Day 1, where the bout was originally supposed to occur.

In the closing moments of the show, Lesnar cost Sami Zayn the opportunity to win his first world title in the company. The latter took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Brock with the caption "This could be us but you playing." You can check out the tweet below:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn This could be us but you playin This could be us but you playin https://t.co/yexb9qhQSU

What's next for Sami Zayn on WWE Smackown?

Sami Zayn is one of the most talented superstars in WWE right now. He has done a phenomenal job of portraying a heel for over two years, and it's possible that he might turn babyface soon.

It would make perfect sense, since he was victimized on SmackDown, which made fans feel sympathy for him. There are many things Zayn could do on the blue brand. He could get back into the Intercontinal Championship picture and start a feud with his old ally, Shinsuke Nakamura.

#SmackDown @SamiZayn @ShinsukeN , let's be honest for one second, the best work you've ever done in WWE has been with me." 😶 "@ShinsukeN, let's be honest for one second, the best work you've ever done in WWE has been with me." 😶#SmackDown @SamiZayn https://t.co/G9RKbPYo26

The two stars have a long history together, so it would be pretty easy to come up with a storyline for them.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will receive his Universal Championship match on Day 1, when he goes to battle against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

