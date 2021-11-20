"This guy isn't exactly known for his 5-star matches" - Current WWE Superstar gives his  honest opinion of Goldberg

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently opened up on how Goldberg would have fared if he had debuted in a different era.

In the 1990s, Goldberg became a megastar in WCW; he had a remarkable undefeated streak, and he was widely viewed as the company's top babyface. More recently, the former world champion has occasionally been featured as a major star in WWE over the last few years. During this run, he has enjoyed plenty of success, but the WWE Hall of Famer is often criticized for his in-ring abilities.

Zayn, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, discussed Goldberg's legendary career on the newest episode of WWE After The Bell. He described how Goldberg filled the exact role that WCW needed at that time. Zayn then suggested that the WWE Hall of Famer might not have been as successful if he debuted in the modern era, where performers' work rate is deemed more important.

"Goldberg debuts today in NXT, is he going to be Bill Goldberg? Maybe, but my guess is probably not," said Zayn. "Bill Goldberg had to fill a very specific vacuum that only existed at that exact time to be in the spot that he's in."

"I hope I'm not taking a shot at Bill here, but I'm pretty sure he would be the first to acknowledge, this guy isn't exactly known for his 5-star matches," Zayn continued. "So if he came around at a slightly different time when like work rate was far more important, he might have been left in the dust or people might not have taken a second look at him."

Goldberg's latest match was at WWE Crown Jewel

The last time Goldberg competed on WWE TV, he went up against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. The bitter rivalry between the two men reached a new level at SummerSlam, when Lashley put Goldberg's son Gage in the Hurt Lock. The WCW legend subsequently promised to get revenge on The All Mighty.

At Crown Jewel, the two powerhouses went to war with each other. Late in the bout, Goldberg was at his destructive best when he landed a Spear, followed by a Jackhammer, on Lashley.

Even the interference of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could not stop Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer made quick work of the duo and ultimately speared Lashley off the ramp. He then pinned the former WWE Champion to win the hard-hitting match.

Do you agree with Zayn's comments? Sound off below.

