Sami Zayn reacts to being the final pick of the 2021 WWE Draft

Sami Zayn isn't happy about being the last pick in the 2021 WWE Draft, and he wants everyone to know it.

This past Monday night, the 2021 WWE Draft continued, allowing both RAW and SmackDown to add some significant names to their rosters.

After the draft concluded, WWE on FOX's Twitter account provided a reason for picking the two-time Intercontinental champion last. In a tweet, the page shared the message, “Sometimes you leave the best for last.”

But as expected, Zayn wasn’t convinced by WWE’s justification, and he chose to respond by posting a tweet of his own. He expressed his fury by saying:

It will be interesting to see whether The Great Liberator plans on bringing his draft position up on SmackDown as part of his conspiracy theory storyline. As with some of his other complaints, he would have a valid point with this one.

Sami Zayn’s future in WWE is an unpredictable topic at the moment

Sami Zayn in WWE

In recent weeks, fans have been speculating about Sami Zayn's contract status. His future seems to be quite a buzzworthy topic among the WWE Universe, at least for the time being.

Likewise, his on-screen rival, Kevin Owens, has been a topic of conversation due to his looming free agency. Some fans have wondered if Zayn will follow Owens in the event that the former WWE Universal Champion leaves the company.

It is also to fair to believe that Sami Zayn took note of the rumors about him, as he trolled the WWE Universe by posting a vague tweet about the subject.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn A cryptic tweet about my future. A cryptic tweet about my future.

While Sami Zayn's career on the blue brand has been fairly successful, his late selection in this year's WWE Draft might indicate his current status on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts about Sami Zayn’s selection in the WWE Draft this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

